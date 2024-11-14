sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:54 IST, November 14th 2024

India Thrash Thailand 13-0 In Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Deepika (3rd, 19th, 43rd 45th, 45th minutes) found the net five times, while Preeti Dubey (9th, 40th), Lalremsiami (12, 56th) and Manisha Chauhan (55th, 58th) scored a brace each. Beauty Dung Dung (30th) and Navneet Kaur (53rd) were the other goal-getters for India.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian women's hockey team
Indian women's hockey team | Image: Hockey India
