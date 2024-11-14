Published 18:54 IST, November 14th 2024
India Thrash Thailand 13-0 In Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Deepika (3rd, 19th, 43rd 45th, 45th minutes) found the net five times, while Preeti Dubey (9th, 40th), Lalremsiami (12, 56th) and Manisha Chauhan (55th, 58th) scored a brace each. Beauty Dung Dung (30th) and Navneet Kaur (53rd) were the other goal-getters for India.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian women's hockey team | Image: Hockey India
