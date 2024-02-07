Advertisement

The Indian Women's Hockey team are just one step away from their target to compete in the Paris Olympics. The German women's team is the sole hurdle that is standing in their way. Team India defeated Italy in the second match and will aim for a win to secure their Olympics berth. After suffering a shocking loss to the United States to start the tournament, India performed admirably to defeat Italy and New Zealand in their next two games to advance to the semi-finals. But today's match will be their biggest challenge.

3 things you need to know

Indian Women's team will take part in the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Team India is pitted with New Zealand, Italy, United States in Pool B

Savita Punia will lead the Indian team, with Nikki Pradhan serving as her deputy

India Women vs Germany Women FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match: All live streaming & squad details

When will the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match between India Women and Germany Women take place?

The FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match between India Women and Germany Women

will take place on Thursday, January 18th, at 07:30 PM.

Where will the India Women vs Germany Women FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match take place?

The FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match between India Women and Germany Women will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

How to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Germany Women FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match between India

Women and Germany Women live on the Sports18 Network (Channels: Sports18 1 and Sports18 1

HD).

How to watch India vs Italy live streaming of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Match

between India Women and Germany Women via JioCinema & JioTV.

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Full Squad of the Indian Women's Hockey Team

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (vice-captain), Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Beauty Dungdung

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur