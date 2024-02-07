Updated January 27th, 2024 at 14:30 IST
Indian men's hockey team beats SA 3-0 on home soil
The Indian men's hockey team continued its unbeaten run on the tour to South Africa, registering an easy 3-0 win over the hosts here.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh (2nd minute), Abhishek (13th), and Sumit (30th) scored for the winners on Friday night.
The Indians started on an attacking note and secured an early penalty corner, which Harmanpreet converted with a powerful dragflick to take the lead.
With just a couple of minutes left in the first quarter, Abhishek managed to make the most of an attacking move and struck one past South Africa goalkeeper to double India's lead.
Despite plenty of attacks from South Africa in the second quarter, India's defence maintained their composure and remained resolute in their determination to keep a clean sheet.
Just at the stroke of half-time, Sumit managed to score another field goal as India took a comfortable 3-0 lead.
South Africa started showcasing urgency after the change of ends, but failed to break the Indian defence.
The cagey third quarter saw plenty of action on both ends, but goals eluded both the sides.
In the final 15 minutes of the game, South Africa continued their search for a goal, but India maintained a stronghold in the circle to avert the danger. India will play against the Netherlands on Sunday.
