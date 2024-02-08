Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

Indian Men's Hockey Team leaves for tour of South Africa

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, which is ranked third in the world, will take on ninth-ranked France on 22nd January.

Republic Sports Desk
Indian hockey team
Indian hockey team | Image:Indian Hockey
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Men’s Hockey team commenced their journey from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru to Cape Town in the wee hours of Sunday morning where they will play against France, South Africa and the Netherlands during their tour of South Africa between 22nd and 28th January.  

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team, which is ranked third in the world, will take on ninth-ranked France on 22nd January in their first game before playing them again on the 24th of January. They will then play hosts South Africa, which is ranked 14th in the world, on 26th January before playing the Netherlands, the no.1 team, in their final game of the tour on 28th January.  

Advertisement

With Captain Harmanpreet Singh leading the charge and FIH Player of the Year 2023 Hardik Singh playing deputy, the Indian team boasts of a rich blend of youth and experience and will look to make full use of the tour to build on their quality of hockey in the year of the Olympics.  

Before hopping on the flight from Bengaluru, Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “It is a wonderful opportunity for all of us to work on our game together as a unit while playing against some of the best teams in the world. We’ve had a preparatory camp in Bengaluru where everyone has developed clarity on their roles. There are a few youngsters who have been added to the squad so it’ll be great to see how they complement our team going forward especially with the Olympics nearing.”  

Advertisement

Vice-Captain Hardik Singh echoed his Captain’s thoughts saying, “We have a big squad and are quite excited about the prospect of playing against top quality international teams going into the season. It is the year of the Olympics and we would like for everyone to get the required exposure as we continue our bid to go from strength to strength at the international level.”  

The Indian Men’s Hockey team will begin their South African tour against France on 22nd January at 1430hrs IST. 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement