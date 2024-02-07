Updated February 4th, 2024 at 23:59 IST
Indian women lose 1-3 against the Netherlands in FIH Pro League hockey
indian women's hockey team's penalty corner woes continued as it fell to its second consecutive defeat at the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to the Netherlands here on Sunday.
Women's Hockey
Navneet Kaur was on the lone goal-scorer for India, who were guilty of squandering as many as six penalty corners.
Yibbi Jansen (3rd, 34th minute) and Fay van der Elst (21st) etched their name on the scoresheet for the Netherlands.
