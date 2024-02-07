Advertisement

Indian women's hockey team's penalty corner woes continued as it fell to its second consecutive defeat at the FIH Pro League, losing 1-3 to the Netherlands here on Sunday.

Navneet Kaur was on the lone goal-scorer for India, who were guilty of squandering as many as six penalty corners.

Yibbi Jansen (3rd, 34th minute) and Fay van der Elst (21st) etched their name on the scoresheet for the Netherlands.