Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Japan beat Chile 2-0 to enter FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier semifinals

Japan scored a goal each in the first two quarters to beat Chile 2-0 and enter the semifinals of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Tuesday. Kana Urata (1st minute) handed Japan the lead within the first 23 seconds of the game via a field effort.

Press Trust Of India
Japan beat Chile
Japan beat Chile | Image:Olympics.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japan scored a goal each in the first two quarters to beat Chile 2-0 and enter the semifinals of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Tuesday.

Kana Urata (1st minute) handed Japan the lead within the first 23 seconds of the game via a field effort before Miyu Hasegawa (23rd) doubled the scoreline by converting a penalty corner.

Advertisement

Japan, thus, finished second in Pool A with seven points from three games. World no.5 Germany too have seven points but ended on top of the pool by virtue of better goal difference.

Japan will now take on the toppers of Pool B in the semifinals on Thursday, while Germany will be up against the second place side of the other pool.

Advertisement

The Japanese came out with purpose and sounded the board with their first move through Urata who scored from a penalty corner.

Japan kept up the pressure and soon earned their second penalty corner but wasted the chance.

Advertisement

Japan doubled their lead in the second quarter when Hasegawa scored from Aimi Kobayaashi's pass.

World no. 23 Chile looked more positive after the change of ends and put pressure on the Japanese defence for a brief period in the third quarter.

Advertisement

In that period, the Chileans secured three quick penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net.

Japan, however, got their act together soon and broke the Chilean defence to secure two penalty corners in the third quarter but they were wasted.

Advertisement

The Japanese kept up the pressure on the Chilean defence in the fourth and final quarter.

Japan earned two more penalty corners in the final six minutes of the match but to no avail.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment43 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement