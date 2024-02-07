Advertisement

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is grappling with a grave financial crisis, impacting not only its employees but also national players. Unpaid salaries, withheld medical benefits, and overdue player contract payments have exacerbated the situation. As the federation's accounts face suspension due to alleged financial misappropriation, the blame game between past and present leadership adds to the chaos.

The Turmoil within Pakistan Hockey Federation

The ongoing struggle of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) persists as the financially strained organization has failed to compensate its employees for the past six months. This includes all staff members at the PHF headquarters in Lahore and its sub-office in Karachi who have not received their salaries during this period.

Over 80 office and ground employees are said to be in dire straits as they have also not been getting any medical benefits for the last six months.

To make matters worse even the national senior players have neither been paid their contract salaries or allowances for the last 4-5 months for even participating in the recent Olympic qualifiers in Oman.

A source aware of the developments said that Pakistan captain, Imad Shakeel Butt and some other players also clashed with the team management during the qualifiers over the issue of non-payment of their daily dues.

"At one stage Butt even threatened not to play further matches until the dailies were cleared," the source said.

The nadir is that no one knows who is to blamed for this sorry situation in Pakistan hockey.

After being dismissed, former President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar attributed the financial crisis to his predecessors and successor. However, a credible source revealed that the government ceased funding the PHF and suspended its accounts due to an ongoing investigation into alleged financial mismanagement.

"Presently the PHF is said to owe around 80 million rupees in dues to its employees, players, coaches and other clients," the source added.

(With PTI inputs)