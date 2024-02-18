English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 12:39 IST

Performance in Tokyo will help us produce better results in future: Salima Tete

Performance in Tokyo will help us produce better results in future: Salima Tete

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team has gained a lot of confidence from its stellar display at the the Tokyo Olympics, according to midfielder Salima Tete, who feels the side showed signs of a bright future despite not ending on the podium.

The Indian women's team fought tooth and nail against some of the top teams in the world at the Tokyo Games. The Rani Rampal-led side made history when it defeated the three-time Olympic gold medallists Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinal and played in its first-ever Olympic semifinal against Argentina.

Advertisement

"Our performance in Tokyo is slowly starting to sink in now. We were really dejected when we lost to Great Britain in the bronze medal match, but now we are seeing the positives from the tournament," Tete was quoted as saying in a Hockey India media release.

"We may not have won a medal, but we have certainly gained a lot of confidence from the way we played in Tokyo and it's definitely going to help us to grow as a team and produce much better results in the future," she added.

Advertisement

When asked about the most important things that helped India perform exceedingly well at the Olympics, Tete said, "We always found a way to push the ball forward and attack our opponents in the Olympics. We created many goal-scoring opportunities and ensured that we utilized our Penalty Corners well.

"And also we gave everything we had on the pitch and never gave up, no matter what the situation was." The 19-year-old, who played an integral role in India's brilliant performance at the Tokyo Games, added that she feels blessed to have received an opportunity to play in the Olympics at a very young age.

Advertisement

"I have learned a lot by playing in high-pressure situations and I am certainly going to use my learnings in the upcoming competitions.

"One learns a lot when one is against the best and we are very happy with the way we gave a tough fight to each of our opponents in the knock-out stage of the Tokyo Games," said the midfielder. PTI APA BS BS

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 12:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

14 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

14 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

14 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

14 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

14 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News6 hours ago

  2. India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  4. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo