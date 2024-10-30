Published 21:16 IST, October 30th 2024
PHF Bans Five Former Players For Trying To Make Separate Federation
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday imposed a life ban on five former Olympians for trying to form a parallel body. PHF President Tariq Bugti said that former Olympian and internationals Nasir Ali, Khalid Bashir, Saleem Nazim, Abbas Ali and Haider Ali had been banned for life.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
