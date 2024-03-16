Advertisement

Sanjna nHoro continued her rich vein of form, registering yet another hat-trick as Hockey Bengal thrashed Telangana Hockey 11-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Senior Women National Championship here on Saturday.

In a lop-sided contest, Sanjna (4th, 20th, 21st, 38th, 44th minutes) scored five goals, while Susmita Panna (6th, 10th, 42nd) also slammed a hat-trick for Bengal.

Monika Nag (7th, 40th) struck a brace, while skipper Anjna Dungdung (5th) also found the back of the net at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium.

Sanjna had earlier scored eight goals against Hockey Gujarat. Hockey Bengal finished with an all-win record and collected nine points from Pool H, which also includes Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Gujarat.

However, it was the end of the road for Uttar Pradesh Hockey despite registering a dominating 11-2 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh in a Pool C match.

Veteran Vandana Katariya (43rd, 50th, 55th minutes) slammed a hat-trick, while Mumtaz Khan (27th, 47th) and Upasana Singh (35th, 46th) struck twice each.

Shashikala (14th), Reetu Singh (27th), Swarnika Rawat (38th) and Simran Singh (57th) found the net once each for Uttar Pradesh.

Kalyani Swarnapoodi (7th) and Garlanka Varahalamma (57th) were on target for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey finished second in the three-team Pool C behind Hockey Jharkhand, while Hockey Andhra Pradesh remained win-less.

Both Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand had four points from one win and one draw but the former were second in the standings by virtue of an inferior goal difference.

Hence, Hockey Jharkhand qualified for the quarterfinals from Pool C.

In other matches of the day, Delhi Hockey beat Kerala Hockey 4-1 in Pool B but failed to progress ahead of Hockey Maharashtra, who have two wins in as many games.

Sonali (37th, 59th) found the net twice, while Tanya (21st) and Manshi (54th) were the other goal-scorers for Delhi. Kerala Hockey’s lone goal came from the stick of Swetha (33rd).

Elsewhere in Pool A, Chhatisgarh Hockey recorded their first win in two matches, beating Hockey Bihar 2-0 as the latter slumped to their second straight loss.

Anisha Sahu (8th) and Aanchal Sahu (51st) scored for Delhi Hockey.

The win, however, was not enough for Delhi Hockey to enter the knockout stages, finishing second behind Hockey Maharashtra.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Bengal have sealed their places in the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Hockey Gujarat will take on Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in a Pool H tie, while Hockey Uttarakhand will be up against Dadara & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in Pool G.

On Friday, Hockey Mizoram had defeated Hockey Himachal 10-0.