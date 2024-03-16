×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Sanjna sizzles again as Bengal seal quarterfinal berth with 11-0 win over Telangana

Sanjna nHoro continued her rich vein of form, registering yet another hat-trick as Hockey Bengal thrashed Telangana Hockey 11-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Senior Women National Championship here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Hockey
Indian Hockey | Image:Hockey India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sanjna nHoro continued her rich vein of form, registering yet another hat-trick as Hockey Bengal thrashed Telangana Hockey 11-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Senior Women National Championship here on Saturday.

In a lop-sided contest, Sanjna (4th, 20th, 21st, 38th, 44th minutes) scored five goals, while Susmita Panna (6th, 10th, 42nd) also slammed a hat-trick for Bengal.

Advertisement

Monika Nag (7th, 40th) struck a brace, while skipper Anjna Dungdung (5th) also found the back of the net at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium.

Sanjna had earlier scored eight goals against Hockey Gujarat. Hockey Bengal finished with an all-win record and collected nine points from Pool H, which also includes Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Gujarat.

Advertisement

However, it was the end of the road for Uttar Pradesh Hockey despite registering a dominating 11-2 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh in a Pool C match.

Veteran Vandana Katariya (43rd, 50th, 55th minutes) slammed a hat-trick, while Mumtaz Khan (27th, 47th) and Upasana Singh (35th, 46th) struck twice each.

Advertisement

Shashikala (14th), Reetu Singh (27th), Swarnika Rawat (38th) and Simran Singh (57th) found the net once each for Uttar Pradesh.

Kalyani Swarnapoodi (7th) and Garlanka Varahalamma (57th) were on target for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Hockey finished second in the three-team Pool C behind Hockey Jharkhand, while Hockey Andhra Pradesh remained win-less.

Both Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand had four points from one win and one draw but the former were second in the standings by virtue of an inferior goal difference.

Advertisement

Hence, Hockey Jharkhand qualified for the quarterfinals from Pool C.

In other matches of the day, Delhi Hockey beat Kerala Hockey 4-1 in Pool B but failed to progress ahead of Hockey Maharashtra, who have two wins in as many games.

Advertisement

Sonali (37th, 59th) found the net twice, while Tanya (21st) and Manshi (54th) were the other goal-scorers for Delhi. Kerala Hockey’s lone goal came from the stick of Swetha (33rd).

Elsewhere in Pool A, Chhatisgarh Hockey recorded their first win in two matches, beating Hockey Bihar 2-0 as the latter slumped to their second straight loss.

Advertisement

Anisha Sahu (8th) and Aanchal Sahu (51st) scored for Delhi Hockey.

The win, however, was not enough for Delhi Hockey to enter the knockout stages, finishing second behind Hockey Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Bengal have sealed their places in the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Hockey Gujarat will take on Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in a Pool H tie, while Hockey Uttarakhand will be up against Dadara & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in Pool G.

Advertisement

On Friday, Hockey Mizoram had defeated Hockey Himachal 10-0. 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The 6-member fact-finding team of civil society has been released from PHQ Lal Bazaar, Kolkata.

Shahjahan’s Brother Held

a few seconds ago
Indian Navy calls for Somali pirates to surrender and releave Ex-MV Ruen

Navy vs Pirates

3 minutes ago
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Elections

3 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

IPR Intellectual Property

4 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

5 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

100 Injured in Rewari

5 minutes ago
Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan

Vijay On Murder Mubarak

8 minutes ago
Advocate Turned Wildlife Photographer

Wildlife Photographer

10 minutes ago
Kriti

Kriti Sanon Defends Crew

15 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

DC United vs Inter Miami

17 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi is seeking a historic third term in the upcoming elections.

LS Polls 2024 Key Figures

17 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

20 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Teams walkie talkie

28 minutes ago
Cotton Candy

HP Cotton Candy Ban

33 minutes ago
BJP leader and Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Tripura LS SWOT

39 minutes ago
Lavender

Lavender Cultivation

39 minutes ago
Karnataka Opinion Poll: P-MARQ opinion poll has predicted 56% vote share for the NDA, 38% for Congress and 6% for others in Karnataka

Opinion Poll

40 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World6 hours ago

  3. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  4. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  5. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo