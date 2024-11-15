sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 19:28 IST, November 15th 2024

Senior Men's National Hockey C'ship: Haryana To Face Odisha In Final

Haryana will face Odisha in the summit clash of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship after they beat their respective opponents in the semifinals here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Senior Men's National Hockey C'ship: Haryana to face Odisha in final
Senior Men's National Hockey C'ship: Haryana to face Odisha in final | Image: www.hockeyindia.org/
Advertisement

Loading...

19:28 IST, November 15th 2024