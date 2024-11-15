Published 19:28 IST, November 15th 2024
Senior Men's National Hockey C'ship: Haryana To Face Odisha In Final
Haryana will face Odisha in the summit clash of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship after they beat their respective opponents in the semifinals here on Friday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Senior Men's National Hockey C'ship: Haryana to face Odisha in final | Image: www.hockeyindia.org/
