×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 19:52 IST

State coaches hail Hockey India's efforts in developing future drag-flickers and goalkeepers

The newly unveiled initiative by Hockey India places paramount emphasis on identifying and honing gifted players at the grassroots level.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hockey File Photo
Hockey File Photo | Image:Hockey India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a recent development, the coaches of the Senior National Women’s Teams have come together to laud Hockey India's pioneering efforts in nurturing the next generation of drag-flickers and goalkeepers across the nation.

Hockey India's latest initiative, which is a brainchild of President Dr. Dilip Tirkey, marks a significant step forward in investing in the future of Indian hockey, focusing specifically on specialized coaching aimed at young talents in crucial positions. This strategic decision comes after a pivotal meeting that convened to deliberate on the essential aspects of goalkeeping & drag-flicking coaching at the grassroots level, with participation from distinguished former India goalkeepers and drag-flickers.

Advertisement

The newly unveiled initiative places paramount emphasis on identifying and honing gifted players at the grassroots level, particularly in the pivotal roles of drag-flickers and goalkeepers. By creating a nurturing environment from an early age, Hockey India aims to strengthen the talent pipeline for the nation's prestigious hockey teams.

Central to this initiative is the establishment of a dedicated Talent Pool comprising former goalkeepers and drag-flickers, who will be deployed to premier national academies throughout India to conduct intensive 3-day training sessions. Following these sessions, the experienced athletes will meticulously identify promising young talents and provide them with specialized attention and training tailored to enhance their skills and foster their potential.

Advertisement

Also, in acknowledgment of the invaluable contribution of these former players, Hockey India will offer compensation for their time and efforts, along with support to cover incidental expenses such as accommodation and travel arrangements.

Recognizing its potential to elevate the standard of hockey in India and produce world-class athletes in the future, Jharkhand Senior Women’s team coach Sumrai Tete said, “As coaches, we often face challenges in dedicating separate time for the specialized coaching of goalkeepers and drag-flickers within the camp. Therefore, Hockey India's initiative to prioritize these key aspects of the game is truly commendable. The success of our national teams heavily relies on the performance of goalkeepers and drag-flickers in the long run.” 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Senior Women’s team coach Paramjit Singh said, “The goalkeeper and drag-flicker play vital roles in a hockey team, significantly impacting a team’s chances of winning. Identifying and training these talents from grassroots level is crucial for success. The involvement of former players adds a special dimension to this program, offering invaluable experiences for young players to learn from.”

Also, sharing his views on the programme, Haryana Senior Women’s Team coach Azad Singh Malik asserted, “It's widely acknowledged that a skilled goalkeeper and drag-flicker can significantly boost a team's confidence. Therefore, guiding them from their formative years is paramount. This initiative is poised to be instrumental in nurturing top-tier goalkeepers and drag-flickers for Indian teams, ultimately elevating their performance to excellence."

Advertisement

“Additionally, the program will serve as a valuable resource for academy and state coaches, offering insights into training methods and techniques. The practical knowledge gained by former players will empower coaches with the necessary expertise to guide young talents under their mentorship," he added.


 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 19:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ptotest

AAP leaders reactions

2 minutes ago
Will Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

2 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal ED Summon

Atishi on Kejriwal Arrest

3 minutes ago
The Kolkata Metro will be operating a special midnight service on March 23.

Kolkata Midnigh Metro

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni inspecting the pitch

Dhoni inspecting pitch

14 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Beefed Up Around CM Kejriwal's Residence As ED Team Carries Search

Kejriwal arrest

16 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

19 minutes ago
Holi: Noida Banquets, Farm Houses Asked to Obtain Bar License To Serve Liquor or Face Action

Bar License on Holi

19 minutes ago
HC allows ASI survey of Bhojshala

India News LIVE

20 minutes ago
Mirzapur 3

Mirzapur 3 Release Date

21 minutes ago
Delhi excise policy explained

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

22 minutes ago
US housing starts to surge, indicating a strong market recovery

US housing surges

28 minutes ago
Micron Technology stock

Micron Technology surges

30 minutes ago
YouTuber Elvish Yadav To Be Produced Before Gurugram Court In Assault Case On Mar 27

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Cou

32 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

How MS announced decision

36 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Alanna's Baby Shower

37 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

43 minutes ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

Rohit on MSD leaving

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education8 hours ago

  2. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News9 hours ago

  5. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo