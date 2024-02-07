Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Heartbreak for Indian hockey! Indian women's team fails to qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

Team India lost the do-or-die match against Japan in the FIH Qualifiers and thus failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics that will take place in 2024.

Prateek Arya
Women's Hockey
Women's Hockey | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India Women's Hockey Team lost the do-or-die match against Japan, 1-0. With the unfortunate result, India finished 4th in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, subsequently, failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics that will take place later in 2024. India lost to Germany in the semi-final of the tournament

3 things you need to know

  • India lost to Japan in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers
  • The final score line was 1-0 in favor of Japan
  • India lost to Germany in the semi-final of the tournament

Also Read | Chile beat Czech Republic to finish 7th in FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier

India's run for Paris 2024 ends on a bitter note

After missing out on a podium finish by a whisker in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, India Women's hockey was expected to rise forward and better their prospects for the next marquee tournament of the sort. However, fast forward two years, the Women's Team have endured a heartbreaking end to the qualifier road. India lost to Japan in the 3rd/4th place match by the score line of 1-0 and thereby failed to qualify for Paris 2024.

After successfully phasing through the group stage, beating New Zealand and Italy in the process, India needed just one victory to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. But the team led by Savita Punia faced two back-to-back defeats. First, they were held by Germany in the penalties and then Japan pulled off a one-goal win with defensive brilliance against them.

Consequently, the run for the Paris 2024 Olympics comes to a sorrowful end.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

