English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

'What would you do?': India coach Craig Fulton responds to rape allegation against Varun Kumar

Indian Hockey Team coach Craig Fulton responds to the rape allegations against team defender Varun Kumar and how they will move ahead on the FIH Pro league.

Republic Sports Desk
Varun Kumar
Varun Kumar | Image:Hockey India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Hockey fandom was shaken to the core after allegations surrounding an Indian player surfaced. Indian Defender Varun Kumar has been dealing with rape allegations, which has become a colossal setback for the team. The Indian Hockey team will move forward without the defender after he pulled himself out of the competition. The incident has sparked a significant uproar and could be a troubling aspect ahead of the Paris Olympics. Amid the turmoil, the Hockey India chief coach has addressed the scenario. 

Also Read: Accused of rape, Varun Kumar withdraws from FIH Pro League, takes urgent leave to fight legal battle

Advertisement

Coach Craig Fulton breaks silence over rape allegations against Varun Kumar

Team India Hockey coach Craig Fulton has presented his thoughts on the rape allegations against defender Varun Kumar and termed it as a distraction for the team. The coach added that Varun's absence from the FIH Pro League would be termed as an injury setback.

Advertisement

"If you take it from outside and, of course, it's a challenging situation but at the same time, you've got a level of professionalism and then from a start point of view we have to have our plans in place," Fulton said during a pre-event press conference.

"So, if you took it as an injury, someone now is injured. What would you do? What are the plans in place in the event of an injury? So, Varun is not here. What is the plan? There always is a plan for anyone that gets injured for a long time... (be it) striker, mid-field or defence," he added. 

Advertisement

Craig Fulton went on to say that the situation is arduous and not ideal, but they must move forward and have devised a strategy for doing so.

Also Read: FIH Pro League: Indian women aim to turn the tide against USA

Advertisement

Varun Kumar, an Arjuna award holder, pulled out of the event after being accused of rape. He is looking into legal alternatives to address the accusation, which he termed a "calculated attempt to extort money" from him.

The Indian Hockey Team is scheduled to take on Spain in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 16:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

41 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

44 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

21 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile21 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement