Published 22:15 IST, October 12th 2024
Holding a Super Bowl outside the US is a possibility, NFL Commissioner Goodell says
The NFL’s aggressive international growth plan could include holding a Super Bowl outside the United States for the first time.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:15 IST, October 12th 2024