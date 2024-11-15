sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Hurricane-stricken Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at Yankees' spring training field in Tampa

Published 00:07 IST, November 15th 2024

Hurricane-stricken Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at Yankees' spring training field in Tampa

The Tampa Bay Rays will play their 2025 home games at the New York Yankees' nearby spring training ballpark amid uncertainty about the future of hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hurricane Milton
Heavy traffic flows northbound on Interstate-75 as people evacuate the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival. | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

00:07 IST, November 15th 2024