Published 00:07 IST, November 15th 2024
Hurricane-stricken Tampa Bay Rays to play 2025 season at Yankees' spring training field in Tampa
The Tampa Bay Rays will play their 2025 home games at the New York Yankees' nearby spring training ballpark amid uncertainty about the future of hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Heavy traffic flows northbound on Interstate-75 as people evacuate the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival. | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
00:07 IST, November 15th 2024