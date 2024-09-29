Published 10:23 IST, September 29th 2024
In Alabama, Trump goes from the dark rhetoric of his campaign to adulation of college football fans
As Donald Trump railed against immigrants Saturday afternoon in the Rust Belt, his supporters in the Deep South had turned his earlier broadsides into a rallying cry over a college football game as they prepared for the former president’s visit later in the evening.
- SportFit
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Trump goes from the dark rhetoric of his campaign to adulation of college football fans | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
10:23 IST, September 29th 2024