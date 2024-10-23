sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • In form Chiara Tamburlini the one to beat at Women’s Indian Open this year

Published 22:47 IST, October 23rd 2024

In form Chiara Tamburlini the one to beat at Women’s Indian Open this year

Six winners from the current season and another six from 2023 feature in the field of 114 players from 31 countries at the 2024 edition of Women’s Indian Open.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
In form Chiara Tamburlini the one to beat at Women’s Indian Open this year
In form Chiara Tamburlini the one to beat at Women’s Indian Open this year | Image: chiaratamburlini/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

22:47 IST, October 23rd 2024