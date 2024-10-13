Published 13:07 IST, October 13th 2024
India clinch three medals, including historic women's doubles bronze at Asian TT Championships
India wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Table Tennis Championships with three medals, including a historic bronze in the women's doubles, after Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee's dream run ended in the semifinals here on Sunday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:07 IST, October 13th 2024