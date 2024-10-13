sb.scorecardresearch
  • India clinch three medals, including historic women's doubles bronze at Asian TT Championships

Published 13:07 IST, October 13th 2024

India clinch three medals, including historic women's doubles bronze at Asian TT Championships

India wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Table Tennis Championships with three medals, including a historic bronze in the women's doubles, after Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee's dream run ended in the semifinals here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee
Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee | Image: X
  • 2 min read
