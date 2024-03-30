×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

India gets praise for successfully hosting Para Shooting World Cup

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "strangling" democracy and said it seems the country is being run not by a government but by a "criminal gang".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Para Athletes
Para Athletes | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India has received appreciation from the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) for successfully hosting the Para Shooting World Cup earlier this month. India hosted the Para World Cup at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi from the 6th of March to the 15th of March. 

Over 250 shooters from 50 countries participated in the event. The tournament was also a qualification tournament for the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics. India finished third in the tally with 16 medals, including two gold and eight silver. Among the medal winners, Mona Aggarwal confirmed a Paris Paralympics quota place for India after clinching the gold medal in R2-Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category. 

Advertisement

India also faced significant embarrassment during the finals as the 'flash targets' were deemed unsuitable for competition by the foreign jury. However, the jury refrained from filing any formal complaint given India was conducting the tournament for first time. 

"We received numerous positive comments from our teams that attended the event. I have been organizing events for 10-plus years (and) I can confirm that the World Cup in India was one of the best that I have seen," wrote WSPS Shooting Manager, Tyler Anderson, who was in Delhi from Bonn for the entire duration of the Para World Cup. 

Advertisement

"On behalf of shooting Para Para sport and our athletes, we thank JP Nautiyal (chairperson, Para Shooting - Sports Technical Committee, Paralympic Committee of India) and his staff for their time, effort and dedication to deliver this world-class event," added Anderson.

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 21:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

a few seconds ago
Case registered against Elvish Yadav

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel-Sacha Controversy

7 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda with his father

Deverakonda On His Family

8 minutes ago
accident

2 kids killed

10 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Vishal Bhardwaj

Kartik-Vishal's Next

10 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s Viral Video

12 minutes ago
Russian flag

Russia's Central Bank

17 minutes ago
Congress Leaders Suffering From Kangana Phobia: BJP

Kangana Phobia: BJP

25 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Box Office Trivia

33 minutes ago
Wealthiest countries in BRICS by GDP

Egypt to receive first in

35 minutes ago
Telecom

AT&T data breach

44 minutes ago
Para Athletes

India gets praise

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor, Yash

Update On Yash's Toxic

an hour ago
Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail

an hour ago
Cameron Green

Green on playing in IPL

an hour ago
Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting

Ponting on DC's plight

an hour ago
Pregnant Seema Haider’s gripping tale of love, danger and international intrigue

Seema Haider

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bulandshahr

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Upset Over Relationship Issues, B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide in Noida

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Daughter-in-Law of Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Joins BJP

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo