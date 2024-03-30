Advertisement

India has received appreciation from the World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) for successfully hosting the Para Shooting World Cup earlier this month. India hosted the Para World Cup at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi from the 6th of March to the 15th of March.

Over 250 shooters from 50 countries participated in the event. The tournament was also a qualification tournament for the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympics. India finished third in the tally with 16 medals, including two gold and eight silver. Among the medal winners, Mona Aggarwal confirmed a Paris Paralympics quota place for India after clinching the gold medal in R2-Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 category.

Advertisement

India also faced significant embarrassment during the finals as the 'flash targets' were deemed unsuitable for competition by the foreign jury. However, the jury refrained from filing any formal complaint given India was conducting the tournament for first time.

"We received numerous positive comments from our teams that attended the event. I have been organizing events for 10-plus years (and) I can confirm that the World Cup in India was one of the best that I have seen," wrote WSPS Shooting Manager, Tyler Anderson, who was in Delhi from Bonn for the entire duration of the Para World Cup.

Advertisement

"On behalf of shooting Para Para sport and our athletes, we thank JP Nautiyal (chairperson, Para Shooting - Sports Technical Committee, Paralympic Committee of India) and his staff for their time, effort and dedication to deliver this world-class event," added Anderson.



