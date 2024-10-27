Published 23:42 IST, October 27th 2024
India lose to Nepal in penalty shoot-out in SAFF Women's C'ships
India crashed out of the SAFF Women’s Championship as they lost to Nepal 2-4 in penalty shootout in the semifinal match marred by utter confusion after the home side held up play for more than one hour in protest against a decision of the referee, here on Sunday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India suffer shock defeat to Nepal | Image: www.olympics.com/
