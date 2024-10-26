sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Iran-Israel War | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections | India-Canada Row |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • India Masters Pickleball: India's Armaan Bhatia and Netherlands' Roos Van Reek enter semis

Published 21:21 IST, October 26th 2024

India Masters Pickleball: India's Armaan Bhatia and Netherlands' Roos Van Reek enter semis

Roos Van Reek of the Netherlands paired with India's Armaan Bhatia to beat Australia's Kaitlynn Hart and Mitchell Hargreaves in straight sets in the quarter-finals of PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship at the DLTA stadium on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pickleball
Pickleball | Image: Special Arrangement
Advertisement

21:21 IST, October 26th 2024