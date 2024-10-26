Published 21:21 IST, October 26th 2024
India Masters Pickleball: India's Armaan Bhatia and Netherlands' Roos Van Reek enter semis
Roos Van Reek of the Netherlands paired with India's Armaan Bhatia to beat Australia's Kaitlynn Hart and Mitchell Hargreaves in straight sets in the quarter-finals of PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship at the DLTA stadium on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pickleball | Image: Special Arrangement
Advertisement
21:21 IST, October 26th 2024