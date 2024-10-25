Published 21:46 IST, October 25th 2024
India's participation at Worlds cleared, govt to take responsibility if WFI charged with contempt
The government on Friday cleared Indian wrestling team's participation at the World Championships after all the 12 selected athletes assembled outside the residence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and sought his intervention.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sanjay Singh | Image: ANI - X Handle Video Grab
Advertisement
21:46 IST, October 25th 2024