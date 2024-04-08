×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

India retains men's individual and team gold in Asia-Oceania 24-hr ultra-running c'ships

Devanda completed a distance of 272.537 km in the 24-hour run to win the gold in the competition which ended on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Amar Singh Devanda
Amar Singh Devanda | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amar Singh Devanda smashed his own national record en route retaining the individual gold medal and helping the men's team to finish on top of the podium for the second consecutive edition of the IAU 24-hr Asia-Oceania Ultrarunning Championships in Canberra, Australia.

Devanda completed a distance of 272.537 km in the 24-hour run to win the gold in the competition which ended on Sunday.

Advertisement

He had also won a gold in the previous edition held in Bengaluru in 2022 by completing a distance of 257.618 km.

Devanda rewrote his national record by nearly 15 km, according to information provided by the Athletics Federation of India.

Advertisement

Among other Indians in the fray, Ullas Narayana finished third by completing a distance of 245.574 km while Saurav Ranjan was fourth with 240.137 km.

The Indian men's team also retained the gold medal with a combined total distance of 758.248 km.

Advertisement

The results of the best three competitors from a country are added to the team rankings.

The Australian team was second with 719.560 km while New Zealand was third with 636.679 km.

Advertisement

India had won the men's team gold medal in 2022 in Bengaluru with a total distance of 738.359 km.

In the women's section, Shashi Mehta was the best-placed Indian at eighth in the individual competition with a total distance of 190.772 km.

Advertisement

The Indian women's team of Mehta, Meenal Kotak and Preeti Lala finished fourth by completing a total distance of 527.354 km.

Australia (666.580 km) won the women's team gold, while New Zealand (568.401 km) and Chinese Taipei (551.686 km) took silver and bronze respectively.

Advertisement

Indian women's team had won silver in the 2022 edition. 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 18:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Top mutual funds

Mutual fund tax rules

a minute ago
CSK vs KKR

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR Live

a minute ago
TMC protest

TMC leaders protest

16 minutes ago
Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft plans AI hub

17 minutes ago
colleges students

NEET UG 2024

22 minutes ago
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 tips

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

24 minutes ago
Man With Pistol Seen Garlanding Karnataka CM

Security Lapse

24 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's arrest

29 minutes ago
Amar Singh Devanda

India retains gold

33 minutes ago
Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep On MJ Biopic

35 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

36 minutes ago
Spotify AI Playlist

Spotify's new AI playlist

38 minutes ago
New Zealand's PM Christopher Luxon

news

38 minutes ago
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has convened a meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the espionage scandal and Vienna's response to the same.

Austria Espionage

44 minutes ago
Mastering the Markets: Navigating the New Era of Digital Trading

Mastering the Markets

an hour ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S jaishankar Exclusive

an hour ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI imposes restrictions

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo