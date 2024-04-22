Advertisement

Veteran India tennis player, Rohan Bopanna, who is currently ATP rank 1 in the doubles category has received a prestigious accolade from the government for his achievements. Bopanna has been conferred with the Padma Shri award on Monday, April 22, 2024. Bopanna received the honour from the honorable president of India Droupadi Murmu.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri upon tennis player Rohan Bopanna in the field of Sports. pic.twitter.com/uz4BLwUVJy — ANI (@ANI)

Aside from Rohan Bopanna, para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia has also received the honour.

#WATCH | President #DroupadiMurmu confers Padma Shri upon para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya in the field of sports.



🔗: https://t.co/tfW73anwIh@PadmaAwards @rashtrapatibhvn#PadmaAwards #padmaawards2024 pic.twitter.com/MTKbCOEbFL — DD News (@DDNewslive)

Here are the names of the rest of the recipients:

Uday Vishwanath Deshpande: Mallakhamb guru

Gaurav Khanna: Head coach of the Indian para-badminton team

Satendra Singh Lohia: International para swimmer

Purnima Mahato: Indian archer and archery coach

Harbinder Singh: Former field hockey player