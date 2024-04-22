Updated April 22nd, 2024 at 19:56 IST
Padma Shri award 2024: Rohan Bopanna conferred with prestigious honour; Here's full list of awardees
India's tennis ace Rohan Bopanna gets conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. Bopanna received the award from the President of India.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohan Bopanna receives Padma Shri award | Image:ANI
Veteran India tennis player, Rohan Bopanna, who is currently ATP rank 1 in the doubles category has received a prestigious accolade from the government for his achievements. Bopanna has been conferred with the Padma Shri award on Monday, April 22, 2024. Bopanna received the honour from the honorable president of India Droupadi Murmu.
Aside from Rohan Bopanna, para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia has also received the honour.
Here are the names of the rest of the recipients:
- Uday Vishwanath Deshpande: Mallakhamb guru
- Gaurav Khanna: Head coach of the Indian para-badminton team
- Satendra Singh Lohia: International para swimmer
- Purnima Mahato: Indian archer and archery coach
- Harbinder Singh: Former field hockey player
