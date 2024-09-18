sb.scorecardresearch
  • India's young weightlifters win 11 gold medals at Commonwealth Championship

Published 20:00 IST, September 18th 2024

India's young weightlifters win 11 gold medals at Commonwealth Championship

Indian weightlifters gave a splendid display, winning 11 gold and three silver medals so far at the 2024 Commonwealth Youth, Junior and Senior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championships here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
