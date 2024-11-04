sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:14 IST, November 4th 2024

India Seniors win silver at Bridge Olympiad

India Seniors signed off with a silver medal as they went down 165-258 to USA in the final of the 16th World Bridge Olympiad here. The Indian team comprised Kamal Mukherjee, Vibhas Todi , Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Arun Bapat, Ravi Goenka and Girish Bijoor, who is the non-playing captain.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
16:14 IST, November 4th 2024