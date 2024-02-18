Indian Women's Team celebrate after they become the Asian Champions at the BATC 2024 | Image: X/@BAI_Media

Indian Badminton star Anmol Kharb has sealed the deal for the Indian Women's contingent at the Badminton Asia Team Championships final as she takes down Pornpicha Choeikeewong. India had a 2-0 lead before Thailand found their momentum and took a 2 point lead, but India got back and sealed a 3-2 win. The Indian side will proudly lift the gold medal.

India Women's Badminton team clinches historic gold at Badminton Asia Team Championships final

The young and sprightly group of Indian women's team, led by PV Sindhu, defied all expectations as it rose to the occasion to come up trumps against two-time bronze medallists Thailand. Young Anmol Kharb once again did the star turn as Indian women beat Thailand 3-2 in a thrilling final to clinch their maiden gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Sunday.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who is returning to action after a four-month injury-forced break, was back to her aggressive best as rode on her power and placement to outclass world no 17 Supanida Katethong 21-12 21-12 in the first singles and hand India a 1-0 lead.

World no. 23 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand then continued their splendid run, dishing out another gritty performance to shock world no. 10 pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Pra Jongjai 21-16 18-21 21-16 to put India in the driver's seat.

Playing the second singles against world no. 18 Busanan Ongbamrungphan, expectations were high from Ashmita Chaliha after her stunning win against former world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan on Saturday.

The Indian, who had defeated Busanan during the Singapore Open in 2022, stayed in the match till 14-14 in the second game but a string of unforced errors thereafter cost Ashmita dearly as she went down 11-21 14-21 to the experienced Thai.

It was going to be a tall task for young Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam, the senior national champions, to tame world no 13 combination of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard and the world no 107 Indian duo expectedly lost 11-21 9-21 in just 29 minutes.

The tie evenly poised at 2-2, Anmol Kharb again shouldered the responsibility of taking India through and she did just that with a dominating 21-14 21-9 victory over world no. 45 Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the deciding third singles.

Here are the results:

PV Sindhu vs Supanida Katethong: India win 21-12, 21-12

Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly vs Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida Result: India win 21-16, 18-21, 21-15

Ashmita Chaliha vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan: Thailand win 11-21, 14-21

Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra vs Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard: Thailand win 11-21, 9-21

Anmol Kharb vs Pornpicha Choeikeewong: India win 21-14, 21-9

Soon after the win, the entire squad got into a huddle to lift Anmol as they celebrated the magnificent win at the Setia City Convention Center

(With PTI Inputs)