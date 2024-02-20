Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

India to be among top-5 medal winners in next 20 years: Union minister Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said the government was focused on ensuring that the country is among the top-five medal winners in international meets within the next 20 years.

Press Trust Of India
Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said the government was focused on ensuring that the country is among the top-five medal winners in international meets within the next 20 years.

He encouraged young players, particularly at university levels, to concentrate on their sporting disciplines, noting that their counterparts from other countries contribute significantly to the number of participants and medal winners for top-performing nations.

Advertisement

Participating at the inaugural ceremony of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023 here, Thakur said, "We have set our eyes on hosting the Youth Olympics in 2029 and the summer Olympics in 2036. But our target is not just hosting the mega competitions. We also want to move up in the medals tally." "We are targeting to ensure that India is in top-10 of medals tally by 2036, and in the top five by 2046," the sports and youth affairs minister added.

Exhorting youngsters to perform well, he said majority of the players representing nations such as the UK and USA are from universities and the KIUG has been started with the focus on improving performance of players from the varsity level.

Advertisement

"The KIUG is more than just a battleground for medals. It is a celebration of unity, sporting spirit and individual growth. You have to perform well here today so that in future you can win top medals at international meets and bring glory to the nation," Thakur added.

The minister pointed that the country's performance at different international meets has improved over the years, with the teams at the last Asian Games, Para Asian Games and world university games returning with best-ever tallies.

Advertisement

Thakur also asserted the importance the Narendra Modi-led government has been putting on Northeastern region, which is hosting this edition of the KIUG.

When mega international sport meets happen in India, the region will also be hosting these, he maintained.

Advertisement

"The Modi government works on 'Act East Policy' and not 'Look East Policy'. And when you (participants) travel across the region for the Games, you will see for yourself the work being done here," he said.

He lauded the Assam government for the opening ceremony which showcased the dance and music of NE states.

Advertisement

Over 4,500 athletes from more than 200 universities are participating in this fourth edition of the KIUG. Traditional sports are also part of the competitions, he added.

Mentioning of sporting stars like Mary Kom, Baichung Bhutia, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain hailing from different parts of NE, Thakur hoped that more players will emerge from the region who will bring laurels for the country later.

Advertisement

Besides Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim are hosting the fourth edition of the games which will conclude on February 29.

The KIUG is a part of the Indian government's Khelo India initiative that was launched in 2016, focussing on promoting grassroots sports and identifying young talents from across the country.

Advertisement

The participants are vying for 262 gold, 263 silver and 297 bronze medals in 20 sports disciplines with competitions being held in 18 venues across seven Northeastern cities.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

27 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

28 minutes ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

29 minutes ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

29 minutes ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

31 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

33 minutes ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

34 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

38 minutes ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

an hour ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

6 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

7 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

8 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

12 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

12 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nationwide Support Pours in For Republic's Fearless Journalism

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Traffic Diversions on These Noida Routes Today: Advisory

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March to Continue on Feb 21, Farmer Leaders Warn

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

    World27 minutes ago

  5. Actors Who Played The Role Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Galleries28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo