Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

India to keep enormous bid for 2036 Olympics? Anurag Thakur says PM Modi keen to make the big push

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur suggests that India seeks to go full throttle to bag the 2036 Summer Olympics hosting bid over countries like Spain, Qatar & more.

Pavitra Shome
Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur | Image: AP / PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In terms of sports, India has never backed down from giving competition. Several Olympic gold medalists hail from India, and the government has been developing the sector. But something that has remained elusive for a very long time was the country hosting a major Olympic event. PM Narendra Modi has shared his zeal over the Olympics happening in India. The nation has made solid progress in the sporting sectors, which could keep a compelling case for India to become the host of the Olympics. With the 2036 Olympics yet to find a host, the Indian Sports Minister shares a big reason why the country should host it over the others.  

Also Read: 2012 Olympic champ Gabby Douglas pulls out of first meet in 8 years after testing positive for COVID

Anurag Thakur believes that India will go full throttle for the 2036 Olympics hosting bid

Sports Minister for India, Anurag Thakur, has said that India has put itself in such a position with remarkable progress in sports and that the country is a pleasing choice to host the Summer Olympics in 2036. While speaking to News9, concerning India's remarkable accomplishments in significant international contests like the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, the Sports Minister expressed optimism and positivity about the country's sporting growth. He cited these victories as proof that India has what it takes to break into the top 10 by 2036 and maybe even the top 5 by 2047.  

"We had the largest population watching Olympic sports last time (in Tokyo in 2021), and this time it makes more sense for the IOC to award the 2036 Olympics to none other than Bharat, our India," Anurag Thakur said. 

Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla leads Norway’s Marit Bjoergen in women’s cross country at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia | Image: AP

"Prime Minister Modi made it very clear during the IOC meeting that India is very serious about hosting the Summer Olympics in 2036, and before that, we want to host the Youth Olympics in 2030. I have a reason for saying that. If you look from sector to sector, India is doing extremely well... economically, we are the fifth largest and in the next five years, we will be the third largest," the Sports Minister added.

Also Read: Switzerland HONOURS Neeraj Chopra: India's Golden Boy's plaque to come up at ‘Top of Europe’

In addition, Thakur stated that he saw Olympic sports becoming immensely popular and compared it to the history of cricket in India before the country's first World Cup triumph and the subsequent rise in the sport's profile.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

