×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Indian Army Felicitates Meirabai Chanu on International Women's Day

Commander 44 Mountain Brigade along with other officers, visited Ms. Chanu's family and presented them with a token of appreciation in her absence.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Meirabai Chanu
Meirabai Chanu | Image:X/@prodefkohima
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 In recognition of her outstanding achievements and to celebrate International Women's Day 2024, the Indian Army today felicitated the family of Olympic weightlifter Ms. Saikom Mirabai Chanu at their residence in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur.

Commander 44 Mountain Brigade along with other officers, visited Ms. Chanu's family and presented them with a token of appreciation in her absence. Ms. Chanu who is currently participating in a training camp for Paris Olympics 2024 in Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala was unable to grace the event with her presence but expressed her gratitude over Video conference.

Advertisement

In addition to the token of appreciation, the Indian Army also gifted the residents of Nongpok Kakching a set of solar lights for their football field. This thoughtful gesture aims to not only provide a source of clean and sustainable light for the ever enthusiastic football community of Manipur but also symbolizes the Army's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and community development.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander 44 Mountain Brigade commended Ms. Chanu's dedication and perseverance, which has not only brought laurels to the nation but also inspired countless young women to pursue their dreams. He highlighted her role as a role model for aspiring athletes, especially young girls, and emphasized the importance of women's empowerment in all spheres of life.

Advertisement

The Army official also lauded the unwavering support provided by Ms. Chanu's family in her journey to sporting excellence.

The family of Ms. Chanu and all residents of Nongpok Kakching expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for this honor.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

18 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

18 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

18 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

18 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Federal judge strikes down NLRB rule on contract, franchise workers

    Business News18 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Shahjahan Sheikh Produced Before Basirat Court

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  3. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Boeing unable to locate work records for door panel incident

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. BPSC TRE 3.0: Important notice regarding image correction issued

    Education33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo