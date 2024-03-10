In recognition of her outstanding achievements and to celebrate International Women's Day 2024, the Indian Army today felicitated the family of Olympic weightlifter Ms. Saikom Mirabai Chanu at their residence in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur.

Commander 44 Mountain Brigade along with other officers, visited Ms. Chanu's family and presented them with a token of appreciation in her absence. Ms. Chanu who is currently participating in a training camp for Paris Olympics 2024 in Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala was unable to grace the event with her presence but expressed her gratitude over Video conference.

In addition to the token of appreciation, the Indian Army also gifted the residents of Nongpok Kakching a set of solar lights for their football field. This thoughtful gesture aims to not only provide a source of clean and sustainable light for the ever enthusiastic football community of Manipur but also symbolizes the Army's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and community development.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander 44 Mountain Brigade commended Ms. Chanu's dedication and perseverance, which has not only brought laurels to the nation but also inspired countless young women to pursue their dreams. He highlighted her role as a role model for aspiring athletes, especially young girls, and emphasized the importance of women's empowerment in all spheres of life.

The Army official also lauded the unwavering support provided by Ms. Chanu's family in her journey to sporting excellence.

The family of Ms. Chanu and all residents of Nongpok Kakching expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for this honor.