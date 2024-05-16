India's Abhishek Yadav with his team | Image:BFI

India's Abhishek Yadav produced a dominating performance to enter the semi-finals of the Elorda Cup boxing tournament, beating Kazakhstan's Rakhat Seitzhan here on Wednesday.

Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite Seitzhan for a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the men's 67kg quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and two other Indians suffered losses in their respective quarter-finals.

While Pawan went down fighting 1-4 against Kabdeshov Timur of Kazakhstan, Kavinder lost to Uzbekistan's Mirazbek Mirzahalilov with a knockout decision.

Varinder Singh (60kg) and Hitesh (71kg) suffered identical 0-5 losses against Kazakhstan’s Temirzhanov Serik and Aslanbek Shymbergenov respectively.

Late on Tuesday, Manisha (60kg) and Monika (81+kg) confirmed two more medals for India after entering the semi-finals.

Along with Manisha and Monika, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg), Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Sonu (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg) and Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) will be in action in the semi-finals on Thursday.

The finals will be played on Saturday.