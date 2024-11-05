sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Wikipedia | Elon Musk | India vs Canada | US Elections |

Published 15:48 IST, November 5th 2024

Indian Boxer Mandeep Jangra Wins WBF's World Title

Indian professional boxer Mandeep Jangra won the World Boxing Federation's super featherweight world title after defeating Britain's Conor McIntosh in the Cayman Islands.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins WBF's world title Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/other-sports/indian-boxer-mandeep-jangra-wins-wbfs-world-title-3262559
Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra wins WBF's world title Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/other-sports/indian-boxer-mandeep-jangra-wins-wbfs-world-title-3262559 | Image: X/@MandeepJBoxer
Advertisement

15:48 IST, November 5th 2024