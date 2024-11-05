Published 15:48 IST, November 5th 2024
Indian Boxer Mandeep Jangra Wins WBF's World Title
Indian professional boxer Mandeep Jangra won the World Boxing Federation's super featherweight world title after defeating Britain's Conor McIntosh in the Cayman Islands.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
