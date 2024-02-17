English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Indian men's team beats Chile 3-0 in World TT Team C'ships opener

The Indian men's team secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Chile to open its World Table Tennis Team Championships campaign on a winning note here on Saturday. Star Indian paddler Sharath Kamal, ranked 95, started off the proceedings in dominant fashion.

Press Trust Of India
India beat Chile
India beat Chile | Image:X.COM
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Indian men's team secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Chile to open its World Table Tennis Team Championships campaign on a winning note here on Saturday.

Star Indian paddler Sharath Kamal, ranked 95, started off the proceedings in dominant fashion, racing to a 11-5 11-8 11-6 win over world number 53 Nicholas Burgos.

Advertisement

India's top-ranked paddler and reigning national champion Harmeet Desai continued the momentum, beating the lowly-ranked Gustavo Gomez for a facile 11-8 11-7 11-6 win.

G Sathiyan was stretched in the first game by Olivares Felipe but the Indian paddler battled it out to seal the tie with a 12-10 11-8 11-8 victory.

Advertisement

The win has taken India (2 points) to third position in Group 3 behind South Korea (4 points) and Chile (3 points), who have played two ties each.

The Indian men's team will take on Poland on Sunday followed by South Korea on Monday and New Zealand on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Indian women's team will also be in action on Sunday against Hungry.

On Friday, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula had stunned the world's top two players, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, in their respective singles matches but the Indian women's team lost to China narrowly in its opening tie. 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

33 minutes ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

3 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

3 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

3 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

3 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

3 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

3 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

3 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

3 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

5 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

21 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

21 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  2. Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United LIVE Streaming: How to watch PSL

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  3. 'If There is Any Such News...': Kamal Nath on Rumours of Joining BJP

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Yash Advises People To Support New Talent, Recalls Prashanth's Struggles

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. PSL Live Streaming: How to watch Pakistan Super League 2024?

    Sports 30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo