Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Indian men's TT team loses to South Korea in World Table Tennis Team Championships

In the World Table Tennis Team Championships, third-seeded Korea defeated veteran Sharath Kamal, defending national champion Harmeet Desai, and G Sathiyan in their third group stage match.

Press Trust Of India
Harmeet Desai
Harmeet Desai | Image:X/@HarmeetDesai
India endured a second consecutive loss at the World Table Tennis Team Championships, going down to hosts South Korea 0-3 here on Monday.

Veteran Sharath Kamal, reigning national champion Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan lost their respective singles to go down meekly in their third group stage tie against third seeds Korea.

Harmeet, who is India's top-ranked player at 67, went down to world number 14 Jang Woojin 4-11, 10-12, 8-11.

Sathiyan was then brushed aside by world number 16 Lim Jonghoon 5-11, 7-11, 7-11 with India trailing 0-2.

Sharath managed to put up a fight, taking the second game but couldn't capitalise on the momentum losing 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 5-11 to Lee San Su and conceding the tie.

After winning its opening tie against Chile, the Indian team lost 1-3 to Poland. But despite the two losses, India lie in the second spot in Group 3 behind Korea.

Later in the day, the India women's team will take on Uzbekistan.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

