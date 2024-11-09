Published 21:49 IST, November 9th 2024
Indian shooters win three air pistol medals in World University C'ship
India's Aakash Bhardwaj and Palak clinched silver in the 10m air pistol event for men and women respectively as the hosts bagged three medals on the opening day of the World University Shooting Championship here on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian shooters win three air pistol medals | Image: X@ParalympicIndia
Advertisement
Loading...
21:49 IST, November 9th 2024