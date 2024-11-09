sb.scorecardresearch
  • Indian shooters win three air pistol medals in World University C'ship

Published 21:49 IST, November 9th 2024

Indian shooters win three air pistol medals in World University C'ship

India's Aakash Bhardwaj and Palak clinched silver in the 10m air pistol event for men and women respectively as the hosts bagged three medals on the opening day of the World University Shooting Championship here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Win Gold Medal in 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 at the Para World Cup 2024
Indian shooters win three air pistol medals | Image: X@ParalympicIndia
