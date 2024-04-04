×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Indian Supercross Racing League aims for nationwide footprint, evaluates 15 Stadiums

The first season of ISRL has been a spectacle of speed and skill, featuring 48 of the top Indian and international riders, across 5 competitive race categories.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian Supercross Racing League
Indian Supercross Racing League | Image:@ISRL_official
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is gearing up for its second season with ambitious plans to expand its reach across the nation. Evaluating 15 stadiums for potential future races, ISRL aims to build on the success of its inaugural season. Season 1 saw remarkable achievements, with each stadium operating at over 90% capacity and attracting close to 30,000 overall attendees, setting a new benchmark in motorsports in India. Additionally, the league garnered impressive online and print impressions, reaching millions of viewers across various platforms. With overwhelming support from fans and participants, Season 2 promises to be bigger, bolder and faster.

The first season of ISRL has been a spectacle of speed and skill, featuring 48 of the top Indian and international riders, across 5 competitive race categories, with 6 participating franchisee teams, cheered on by passionate crowds in 3 spectacular venues. The league's first season was a resounding success, drawing enthusiastic crowds to the stadiums.

Advertisement

With the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) rapidly gaining popularity and attracting a larger fan base, the need for new stadiums has become imperative. By evaluating 15 stadiums across India, ISRL aims to extend its reach to more regions, providing fans with greater accessibility to live Supercross action. The influx of inquiries from athletes around the world and global brands eager to align themselves with the league speaks volumes about the growing stature of ISRL on the global stage.

Mr. Veer Patel, Co-founder & Director of Indian Supercross Racing League, shared his excitement for the future: “The success of ISRL's inaugural season has been truly phenomenal, solidified our position in global motorsports landscape and has sparked significant interest from brands eager to align with our growing platform. Supercross, currently engaging about 20 million fans in India and is poised for an explosive growth. Over the next three years, our aim is to a captive audience of 150 million, propelling Supercross to new heights in India and exponentially growing the sport. As we gear up for Season 2 of the Indian Supercross Racing League, we are thrilled by the overwhelming support from fans and participants, driving us towards a bigger, bolder, and faster experience.”

Advertisement

The forthcoming season promises to be a magnet for international talent and a platform for global brands to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. The inaugural season laid a strong foundation, setting new standards for motorsport viewership in India. It provided a vital platform for automobile ancillary companies to showcase their products to a broad audience, bridging a three-decade-long gap and fostering a dynamic automotive ecosystem. The second season aims to build on its inaugural success, exploring new horizons and bringing the adrenaline-pumping action of Supercross to more fans across India and the world.

 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tesla

Tesla begins making cars

a few seconds ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

a minute ago
Angkrish Raghuvanshi likened to Shubman Gill

India's NEXT Shubman Gill

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Thursday 04/04/2024 Result

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

7 minutes ago
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Buys New Home

8 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

8 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress manifesto

9 minutes ago
IBM Microsoft experience zone

IBM partners Microsoft

9 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Dies After Suspected

10 minutes ago
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, and Michael Vaughan

MS Dhoni's aura

12 minutes ago
Alan Ritchson

Ritchson's SHOCKING Past

12 minutes ago
8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School

8-yr-old Odisha boy

17 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
Air India Express launches bag track and protect services

Air India Express launche

26 minutes ago
Deepak Abbot was denied to attend a US visa interview over a ring

US Visa Interview

27 minutes ago
Gujarati Thali

veg thali price

30 minutes ago
Youth killed in Delhi

Murder in Delhi

32 minutes ago
CBSE Exam Format changed: The revised format would focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers.

CBSE Exam Format

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo