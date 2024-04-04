Advertisement

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is gearing up for its second season with ambitious plans to expand its reach across the nation. Evaluating 15 stadiums for potential future races, ISRL aims to build on the success of its inaugural season. Season 1 saw remarkable achievements, with each stadium operating at over 90% capacity and attracting close to 30,000 overall attendees, setting a new benchmark in motorsports in India. Additionally, the league garnered impressive online and print impressions, reaching millions of viewers across various platforms. With overwhelming support from fans and participants, Season 2 promises to be bigger, bolder and faster.

The first season of ISRL has been a spectacle of speed and skill, featuring 48 of the top Indian and international riders, across 5 competitive race categories, with 6 participating franchisee teams, cheered on by passionate crowds in 3 spectacular venues. The league's first season was a resounding success, drawing enthusiastic crowds to the stadiums.

With the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) rapidly gaining popularity and attracting a larger fan base, the need for new stadiums has become imperative. By evaluating 15 stadiums across India, ISRL aims to extend its reach to more regions, providing fans with greater accessibility to live Supercross action. The influx of inquiries from athletes around the world and global brands eager to align themselves with the league speaks volumes about the growing stature of ISRL on the global stage.

Mr. Veer Patel, Co-founder & Director of Indian Supercross Racing League, shared his excitement for the future: “The success of ISRL's inaugural season has been truly phenomenal, solidified our position in global motorsports landscape and has sparked significant interest from brands eager to align with our growing platform. Supercross, currently engaging about 20 million fans in India and is poised for an explosive growth. Over the next three years, our aim is to a captive audience of 150 million, propelling Supercross to new heights in India and exponentially growing the sport. As we gear up for Season 2 of the Indian Supercross Racing League, we are thrilled by the overwhelming support from fans and participants, driving us towards a bigger, bolder, and faster experience.”

The forthcoming season promises to be a magnet for international talent and a platform for global brands to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. The inaugural season laid a strong foundation, setting new standards for motorsport viewership in India. It provided a vital platform for automobile ancillary companies to showcase their products to a broad audience, bridging a three-decade-long gap and fostering a dynamic automotive ecosystem. The second season aims to build on its inaugural success, exploring new horizons and bringing the adrenaline-pumping action of Supercross to more fans across India and the world.