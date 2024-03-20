×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Indian teen golfer Zara in shared lead at Queen Sirikit Cup

Christchurch , Indian teen star Zara Anand braved icy and frosty conditions on the opening morning of the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup golf tournament to card 1-over 73 and take a share of the lead here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Golf
Golf | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Christchurch , Indian teen star Zara Anand braved icy and frosty conditions on the opening morning of the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup golf tournament to card 1-over 73 and take a share of the lead here on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old Zara, who was added to the team by the Indian Golf Union following the withdrawal of 2023 winner Avani Prashanth, shot at the Par-72 Clearwater Golf Club.

Advertisement

She shared the lead with Chinese Taipei's Chun-Wei Wu, the reigning Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific champion, and Japan's Aina Fujimoto.

A year ago, Avani stunned the field by becoming the first Indian to win individual honours at the Queen Sirikit Cup in Manila. This year, however, Avani is playing in the US at the same time as Queen Sirikit Cup.

Advertisement

The leading trio is one shot ahead of four others, Shihyun Kim of Korea, Chinese Taipei’s Ping-Hua Hsieh, Kiwi Eunseo Choi and Australian Sarah Hammett, who all carded 74 each.

Even as Zara zoomed to the top with two birdies against three bogeys, Vidhatri Urs was T-20th and Heena Kang was T-32, as the icy conditions delayed beginning of the play by half an hour.

Advertisement

Scoring was tough and no player carded an even-par round or better.

In the team standings, India was sixth on six-over. Chinese Taipei led with a three-over-total for two best scores from team of three. They were three shots clear of the host nation, New Zealand, and the pre-tournament favourites, Korea.

Advertisement

Australia and Japan sit a further shot behind.

Zara, a runner-up at the All India Ladies Amateur, and a third place finisher at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour event, dropped a shot on the Par-3 fourth, but recovered that shot with a birdie on the Par-3 ninth.

Advertisement

On the back nine, back-to-back bogeys pushed her back but she made up one shot with a birdie on the Par-4 closing 18th for a 73.

Chun-Wei had three birdies and four bogeys in the middle of the round between the eighth and the 13th holes, while Fujimoto also had three birdies against four bogeys.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SRH and Ashwin

Ashwin STUNNED by SRH

a few seconds ago
China

China Eastern Boeing 737

a few seconds ago
Apple watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2

a minute ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
PM Modi Congratulates Russian President Putin On Election Victory

Agreed to Deepen Special

4 minutes ago
Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Two Minors Held For Throw

7 minutes ago
Election Commision

Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Khan Younis airstrikes

Battle in Khan Younis

8 minutes ago
Million Dollar Mistake: Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Luxury Home Worth ₹ 24 Crore

Million Dollar Mistake

8 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Wasim ready to play

9 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

10 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

10 minutes ago
Kargil City Found Closed Amid Massive Rally To Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

Kargil Observes Strike

12 minutes ago
Tencent Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Game Sales Recovery

Tencent Q4 revenue falls

13 minutes ago
Volkswagen's automated driving technology to see Mobileye partnership

Volkswagen's driving tech

14 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

14 minutes ago
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

Green Corridor

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo