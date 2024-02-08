Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Indian wrestler Vicky to fight for bronze at Zagreb Open

Young Indian wrestler Vicky Chahar will fight for bronze medal in the men's 97kg category but it was curtains for Sumit in the 125kg at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series tournament here on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Vicky Chahar
Vicky Chahar | Image:X/Vicky Chahar
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

 Young Indian wrestler Vicky Chahar will fight for bronze medal in the men's 97kg category but it was curtains for Sumit in the 125kg at the Zagreb Open Ranking Series tournament here on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Vicky lost to Iran's Amirali Hamid Azarpira 0-10 in the semifinal bout and is set to take on USA's Isaac Whitman Trumble for a bronze later in the day.

Vicky had defeated Georgia's Mamuka Kordzaia 5-0 in the quarterfinals after beating Illia Archaia of Ukraine 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. In the qualification round, Vicky got the better of Zbigniew Baranowski of Poland 5-2.

Sumit, on the other hand, lost to Canada's Amarveer Dhesi 1-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. Amarveer then suffered a loss to Mason Mark Parris in the quarterfinals to end his hopes in the repechage round.

On Wednesday, Aman Sehrawat came up with a commanding performance to bag the gold medal, defeating China's world No. 7 Wanhao Zou 10-0 here.

Sehrawat's victory by technical superiority last night came as a bright moment for the embattled Indian wrestling community, which has been grappling with a host of issues, including the suspension of the newly-elected federation by the sports ministry and protests by junior grapplers.

The Indian contingent is competing under the United World Wrestling (UWW) banner as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was suspended by the global body last year for not adhering to the time-line set for elections.

The 13th ranked Aman started off with a 15-4 win, against a higher-ranked Muhammet Karavus of Turkey. Aman achieved technical superiority within 21 seconds of the second period of three minutes.

The champion wrestler, a bronze medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year in the 57kg category, then secured a place in the semifinal defeating 19th ranked American grappler Richards Zane Raye Rhodes by technical superiority (11-0).

In the last-four, Aman met another lower-ranked grappler, Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia, winning the bout 11-0 against the world No. 16.

Against world No. 7 Wanhao Zou, Aman had his task cut out but the 20-year old, known for spending hours on the mat perfecting his skills, gave the Chinese a tough time, winning the bout 10-0.

Asian Games silver and Commonwealth Games gold medallist freestyle grappler Deepak Punia could not make it to the 86kg medal round after he lost in his first bout to Kazakhstan's Azamat Dauletbekov.

In the repechage round, he won one bout and lost the other to go out of contention for a medal.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

