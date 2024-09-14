sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks the WNBA’s single-season record for assists

Published 13:20 IST, September 14th 2024

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks the WNBA’s single-season record for assists

— It was another record-breaking night for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The rookie guard set the WNBA’s single-season record for assists Friday night. She had 18 points — all in the second half — nine assists and eight rebounds in a 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Caitlin Clark stars for Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark stars for Indiana Fever | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:20 IST, September 14th 2024