Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks the WNBA’s single-season record for assists
— It was another record-breaking night for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The rookie guard set the WNBA’s single-season record for assists Friday night. She had 18 points — all in the second half — nine assists and eight rebounds in a 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
Caitlin Clark stars for Indiana Fever | Image: AP
