India’s Boxing Sensation Neeraj Goyat to Debut On MVP Card Against Brazilian Star Whindersson Nunes

India's leading boxer and WBC Asia titleholder, Neeraj Goyat, is set to make his debut with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) against Brazilian sensation Whindersson Nunes. This exciting matchup is part of the undercard for the Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 event, scheduled for Saturday, July 20, streaming live on Netflix.

The bout between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes is a professional 6-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. This matchup is part of an action-packed undercard, which also features Sylve vs. Schofield and Chavez Jr. vs. Till. The main event showcases an 8-round heavyweight clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, alongside the eagerly awaited women's boxing rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the undisputed super lightweight world title, contested over 10 rounds. The event is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Neeraj Goyat, with a record of 18-4-2 (8 KOs), is one of the most prominent figures in boxing. Born in Begampur, Karnal, Haryana, India, Goyat began his boxing career in 2006 and quickly rose to prominence. He won gold at the Youth National Tournament in 2008 and is a three-time WBC Asia titleholder (2015, 2016, and 2017). He was named "Honorary Boxer of the Year" in 2017 by WBC Asia and became the first Indian boxer to make the WBC World Rankings.

Goyat faced a setback in 2019 due to a car accident, which postponed a major fight against Amir Khan. However, he made a strong comeback and gained worldwide attention in spring 2024 through a viral social media campaign challenging MVP co-founder Jake Paul. This campaign led to a faceoff in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Goyat ultimately signed with MVP. His social media campaign garnered over 150 million views, making him a viral sensation.

"I couldn't be more excited to make my MVP debut on what promises to be the biggest boxing event in history,” said Neeraj Goyat. “With millions of fans back home in India watching my every move, I'm not just fighting for myself; I'm fighting to make history and make my country proud. Thank you to Nakisa and the entire MVP team and of course Netflix for this opportunity to shine on the biggest stage imaginable. I hope all Indians around the world tune in for this historic event."

Whindersson Nunes, a Brazilian icon and social media superstar, has a boxing record of 2-2-1 (1 KO). Known for his charismatic presence, Nunes faced legendary world champion Acelino “Popó” Freitas in 2022, resulting in a draw. With over 100 million followers across social platforms, including 59.5 million on Instagram and 44.6 million on YouTube, Nunes is a significant figure in both the digital and boxing worlds. He is training under coaches Diego Rodrigues and Caio Franco, alongside Olympic medalist Esquiva Falcao, for his upcoming fight.

"I grew up watching big names in boxing, so having the opportunity to be part of this card and challenge myself in this sport is an honor,” said Whindersson Nunes. “As I've said on other occasions, boxing is more than just a fight: it's an art that requires a lot of technique, timing, and strategy. I have been preparing myself daily with my coaches to present my best version of a fighter in Texas and, once again, defend and make my country proud."

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, are excited about the global appeal of this event. “By featuring two more international stars in Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes, alongside the rest of our historic card, we're strategically supplementing Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 to drive patriotic engagement with the event from two of the biggest countries in the world,” they said.

"Neeraj Goyat is arguably the greatest Indian boxer of all time and he will now have the opportunity to represent

India as a part of one of the biggest boxing events of all time. Whindersson Nunes is returning to the ring against a much more experienced boxer and it shows what a Brazilian badass he is, ready to take on the challenge – you have to respect that."

These matchups are not only about thrilling fights but also about uniting fans worldwide for an unforgettable experience and promoting the sport of boxing globally.