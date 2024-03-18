×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

IOA dissolves ad-hoc committee for wrestling, WFI to take charge

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday dissolved the ad-hoc committee for wrestling, saying "there is no further need" for it to run the sport after revocation of the suspension on the national federation, which now gets complete administrative control.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Wrestlers Bajrang, Vinesh & Sakshi Malik and Suspended WFI Chief Sanjay Singh
भारतीय पहलवान और निलंबित WFI अध्यक्ष संजय सिंह | Image:PTI/ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday dissolved the ad-hoc committee for wrestling, saying "there is no further need" for it to run the sport after revocation of the suspension on the national federation, which now gets complete administrative control.

The IOA said that the decision was also guided the successful conduct of the selection trials for next month's Olympic qualifying tournament for which the panel collaborated with WFI.

Advertisement

The ad-hoc committee was formed in December last year after the sports ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which got a shot in the arm when the suspension imposed on it by the global governing body -- United World Wrestling -- was lifted in February.

"The decision to dissolve the Adhoc Committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the successful completion of Selection Trials by the Adhoc Committee appointed by the IOA as per the directives of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," said the IOA order issued on March 10.

Advertisement

The ad-hoc, committee, under the chairmanship of Bhupender Singh Bajwa was constituted on December 23 after the newly-elected WFI, led by Sanjay Singh, had allegedly flouted its own rules.

Earlier this month, the panel organised the trials to select the teams for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan to be held next month.

Advertisement

The protesting duo of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia competed in the trials and the former made the cut for Olympic qualifiers in the 50kg category.

Following the successful completion of the trials the reins of the sport have been handed over to WFI.

Advertisement

The IOA instructed WFI to appoint a "Safeguarding Committee Officer" to address concerns of sexual harassment and other issues such as adherence to rules.

"...as instructed by the UWW, it is imperative that the WFI appoint a Safeguarding Committee / Officer at the earliest to address the concerns of abuse and harassment and to ensure adherence to all rules, regulations, and guidelines set forth by the UWW and other relevant authorities," the IOA letter added.

Advertisement

"Furthermore, the WFI is also directed to conduct the elections of the Athletes Commission in a time-bound manner, in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines.

"This step is essential to promote athlete representation and participation in the decision-making processes of the WFI." 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

chain snatching

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, and Shubman Gill

IPL 2024 MVP

2 minutes ago
TCS

TCS stake sale

4 minutes ago
CAA in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the applicants will comprise only those who were excluded from the updated National Register of Citizens.

CAA in Assam

11 minutes ago
VFS Global CEO Zubin Karkaria

India travel investments

16 minutes ago
Bad Newz

Bad Newz Release Date

18 minutes ago
Swiggy

Swiggy road safety

19 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vinfast India Launch

20 minutes ago
PM Modi In Telangana Rally

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

21 minutes ago
Building collapsed in Kolkata

Building Collapsed

21 minutes ago
RCB Women's team

RCB's WPL 2024 win

23 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

25 minutes ago
BSP MP Sangeeta Azad joins BJP

Sangeeta Azad Join BJP

25 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca inhaler costs

27 minutes ago
Robert Downey Jr with his wife Susan

RDJ, Wife's Married Life

27 minutes ago
Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni

Stokes in Dhoni captaincy

28 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

DSP Arrested in Assam

32 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

US Fed Meeting

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Killed, 3 Injured as Car Crashes Into Truck on Delhi-Ajmer Highway

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Ajith Kumar, Shalini Have An Early Wedding Anniversary Celebration

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. SC denies Adani Power's Rs 1,376 crore LPS plea against Rajasthan discom

    Business News6 hours ago

  4. Brisbane Olympics organizers build a new stadium, scrap Gabba plans

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. Five Eye Nations: Indian Agencies Warn Of Khalistani Threat To Diplomats

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo