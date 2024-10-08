Published 19:36 IST, October 8th 2024
IOA president PT Usha rejects Yadav's claims of faulty agreement with RIL, threatens legal action
Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on Tuesday refuted treasurer Sahdev Yadav's claims in a CAG report that a faulty sponsorship agreement with Reliance India Limited (RIL) led to a loss of Rs 24 crore to the IOA.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PT Usha | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:36 IST, October 8th 2024