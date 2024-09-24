Published 22:04 IST, September 24th 2024
IOA treasurer Yadav threatens legal action against president Usha
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) treasurer Sahdev Yadav on Tuesday threatened legal action against the body's president PT Usha for "defaming" his image after she issued a show cause notice to him on the basis of a complaint challenging his eligibility to hold the post.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IOA chief PT Usha | Image: PTI
22:04 IST, September 24th 2024