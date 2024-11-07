sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Ireland And All Blacks Meet For First Time Since Epic Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal

Published 16:40 IST, November 7th 2024

Ireland And All Blacks Meet For First Time Since Epic Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal

Oct. 14, 2023 is a date which will live in infamy for Irish rugby. The green machine was purring going into a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in a setting more like Dublin than Paris, and they had the All Blacks right where they wanted them.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ardie Savea
Ardie Savea celebrates after winning the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

16:40 IST, November 7th 2024