In a thrilling encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, LSG posted a formidable total of 214/6 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran's aggressive 75 off 29 balls set the tone. In response, MI fought well but fell short, finishing at 196/6. Rohit Sharma's valiant 68 off 38 and Naman Dhir's unbeaten 62 off 28 were noteworthy. LSG's bowlers, led by Naveen-ul-Haq (2/50), secured an 18-run victory with a well-rounded performance.

An image of Nicolas Pooran causes an internet commotion regarding his possible Indian ancestry

Nicholas Pooran's exact genealogical roots are unknown, despite a popular photo on social media showing him alongside a newlywed couple who are ‌in traditional Bihari wedding dress. This image sparked speculation regarding Pooran's putative Bihar origin, although such claims should be approached with care. Official confirmation or solid historical sources are unavailable, making it difficult to fully determine Pooran's ancestral history. While fans may hypothesise based on photographs, confirmed evidence should be used to establish final judgements regarding Pooran's origin.

https://t.co/Hktj0WMaIG pic.twitter.com/nM3xc6Ejco — Aditya Sinha (@thesinhajeee) Nicholas Pooran is a bihari by the way. A few centuries ago his ancestors were taken to Caribbean from Bihar. — Geopolitik (@geopolitiik) Last year I travelled 14000+ kms across the Atlantic to see the same architecture as a Bihari house. (St Kitts & Nevis) pic.twitter.com/GIEW6E5IwA — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) Last year I travelled 14000+ kms across the Atlantic to see the same architecture as a Bihari house. (St Kitts & Nevis) pic.twitter.com/GIEW6E5IwA — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 5, 2023 His roots can be from Bihar. In 2019 I visited the Bihar Museum (new). There was a show running about the history of Bihar in the Museum. From there I came to know that many Biharis went/forcefully taken to Mauritius, Caribbean for slaves by the Britishers. — Roudra khara (@Roudrakhara2) 🤣🤣 — og (@devmanuus)

Contrary to the speculation, Nicholas Pooran's nationality is solely West Indian. He was born in Mc Bean Village, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, in the West Indies. Pooran made his T20I debut for the West Indies against Pakistan in September 2016, and he debuted in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against England in February 2019.