Updated February 13th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

J-K administration heralds Khelo India Winter Games with roadshows

During the roadshow, a cut-out and dummy of the mascot, the snow leopard, was displayed, which attracted many people with a good number of kids taking selfies with it, the spokesman said.

Press Trust Of India
Army and ITBP played the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 men’s ice-hockey final at the NDS sports complex ice rink on Feb 6.
Army and ITBP played the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 men’s ice-hockey final at the NDS sports complex ice rink on Feb 6. | Image:DIPR-Ladakh
The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has held road shows in and around all prominent places in the Union Territory to raise awareness about Khelo India Winter Games scheduled to be held at the world-famous ski resort Gulmarg later this month.

"In the past week, the J&K Sports Council organised several road shows attracting crowds from all walks of life. The first show was organised at the iconic Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk Srinagar to make the masses aware of the arrival of the upcoming 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games-2024," an official spokesman said.

Youth Services and Sports Secretary Sarmad Hafeez led a road show in Civil Secretariat Jammu.

Hafeez highlighted the importance of the event and how it can be a harbinger of the international Winter Games events in J-K, especially in picturesque Gulmarg.

He also spoke about the past editions of the Khelo India Winter Games and how the administration is committed to promoting excellence in sports.

Similar shows were organised around Dal Lake and many other places in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gull while briefing on the Khelo India Winter games said that it is a great opportunity for the sportspersons of J&K to excel in the field.

"It is going to be a great collaboration to promote the winter sports culture in the country and make J&K the hub of all major sports activities being played across the globe," she said.

Gull said the J&K Sports Council is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the upcoming Khelo India Winter Games through road shows across all local prominent places. 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

