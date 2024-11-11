sb.scorecardresearch
  Jake Bates makes 52-yarder at buzzer, Lions overcome Jared Goff's 5 INTs to rally past Texans 26-23

Published 00:03 IST, November 12th 2024

Jake Bates makes 52-yarder at buzzer, Lions overcome Jared Goff's 5 INTs to rally past Texans 26-23

Jake Bates made a 52-yard field goal as time expired, and the Detroit Lions overcame a career-high five interceptions by Jared Goff to rally for a 26-23 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Detroit Lions Place Kicker Jake Bates Celebrates With Teammates After Kicking A 52 Yard Field Goal
Detroit Lions Place Kicker Jake Bates Celebrates With Teammates After Kicking A 52 Yard Field Goal | Image: AP
