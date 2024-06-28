Published 15:09 IST, June 28th 2024
Javelin thrower DP Manu could be in dope net; NADA asks AFI to stop him from competing
Javelin thrower DP Manu has been asked to stay away from competitions by the Athletics Federation of India on the instructions of the National Anti-Doping Agency as the Olympic hopeful is suspected to have been caught in the dope net.
